AEW News: Jazz & Rodney Mack Visiting At AEW Dynamite, The Gunns Beat FTR

December 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jazz Impact Wrestling

– Jazz and Rodney Mack attended tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the two were visiting before the show and were acknowledged by Justin Roberts to the crowd before the show went on the air.

– The Gunns got a cheap win over FTR on tonight’s show when Austin Gunn pinned Dax Harwood with help from his brother Colten:

