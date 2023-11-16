– As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2023 will be playing in select theaters across the country this weekend, and the website with the theatrical listings was discovered. AEW and Joe Hand Promotions have now issued an announcement on where to watch Full Gear at out-of-home establishments in North America on Saturday:

“AEW: Full Gear” PPV Available in Select Out-Of-Home Establishments this Saturday, November 18

Nov. 16, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring the highly-anticipated “AEW: Full Gear” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments across North America this Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website at this link.

The card for “AEW: Full Gear” includes the following electrifying match-ups:

• AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

• AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm • AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley • Texas Death Match: Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

• AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue • AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico) vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black)

• Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne • Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

*Card subject to change

“We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming Full Gear event on Saturday, November 18,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action. Now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar

locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.”