AEW News: Jon Moxley Takes Out Chuck Taylor On Dynamite, Christian Cage Revealed As Taz’s Assailant

– Jon Moxley laid waste to Chuck Taylor for the good of AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Moxley vow to destroy a piece of someone in service of the greater good. Taylor had told Orange Cassidy during the show that he was ready to stand against Moxley and his alliance.

That proved to be Taylor’s undoing as following the main event, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attacked Private Party and Daniel Garcia after they beat Jack Perry & The Young Bucks. Moxley dragged Taylor to the ring and wrapped a chair around his neck, with Castagnoli stomping it before Cassidy could rescue him.

– The episode also saw Christian Cage be revealed as Taz’s attacker from a few weeks back. HOOK learned that Cage was the attacker by virtue of security footage and confronted the Patriarchy. Kip Sabian hit HOOK with a low blow and he was beat down. Cage told HOOK that it was “not what it seems.”

