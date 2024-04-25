wrestling / News
AEW News: Konosuke Takeshita Wants Jon Moxley’s IWGP World Title, Big Bill Allies With Chris Jericho
– Konosuke Takeshita has his eyes on Jon Moxley’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, as he noted on social media. Moxley defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday’s Dynamite to retain the title, which he won at NJPW Windy City Riot. Following the match, Takeshita posted to Twitter to make his intentions for Moxley’s title clear, writing:
“I’m craving your belt MOX.”
— Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) April 25, 2024
– Big Bill has joined forces with Chris Jericho as shown on Dynamite. Bill came out during a promo by Jericho where the latter spoke about winning the FTW Championship from HOOK on AEW Dynasty.
Bill said he was a perfect fit to be a part of Jericho’s Learning Tree, and Jericho said he would be watching:
Grab your notebooks, it’s time to sit under “The Learning Tree” with the NEW #FTW Champion, Chris Jericho!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/z15SDRsOby
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Chris Jericho is renaming the #FTW Championship?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/DdNDIeLvUj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
