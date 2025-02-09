wrestling / News

AEW News: Luther Reunites With Toni Storm On Collision, Bun B Appears On Show

February 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Luther 2-8-25 Image Credit: AEW

– Luther made his return to reunite with Timeless Toni Storm on AEW Collision. Storm’s butler made his return on Saturday night’s show, making his first on-screen appearance since AEW All In and presented Mariah May with the shoe as a distraction for Storm to attack her rival:

– Rapper Bun B appeared in a backstage segment on last night’s show before being confronted by Ricochet, as you can see below:

