AEW News: Luther Reunites With Toni Storm On Collision, Bun B Appears On Show
– Luther made his return to reunite with Timeless Toni Storm on AEW Collision. Storm’s butler made his return on Saturday night’s show, making his first on-screen appearance since AEW All In and presented Mariah May with the shoe as a distraction for Storm to attack her rival:
Luther is back! And so is the SHOE!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/nUJbqlNJhc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2025
Surpriiiiiiiiiiise!#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/6dHaL09yuv
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 9, 2025
– Rapper Bun B appeared in a backstage segment on last night’s show before being confronted by Ricochet, as you can see below:
HOUSTON STAND UP!!!!!!#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/8Xgr1ZUth5
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 9, 2025
.@KingRicochet insults Houston Legend @BunBTrillOG and sends a message to @swerveconfident and @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/uBBkM4r0Di
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 9, 2025
It's always great having Bun B’s Trill Burgers onsite for AEW…However, Ricochet doesn't seem to think so.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax@LexyNair | @BunBTrillOG | @trillburgers | @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/vzxIwLTHj4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2025
