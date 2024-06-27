AEW News: Minoru Suzuki Challenges Chris Jericho To FTW Title Match, Jay White Advances In Owen Hart Cup

– Minoru Suzuki wants a match with Chris Jericho for the FTW Championship, laying out the challenge on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Suzuki appear in a video to respond to an offer from Jericho to join their team for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Suzuki turned down the offer and instead issued the challenge for the FTW Championship.

Jericho and Big Bill are set to face Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata at the PPV and need a partner due to Bryan Keith being out of action. No word on who their partner will be, but AEW’s social media noted the match is still on.

The FTW Title match has not yet been made official.

– Jay White advanced in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Dynamite. White faced Rey Fenix in a quarterfinal match on tonight’s show and was able to pick up the win to move on to the semifinals. He will face the winner of a match between Jeff Jarrett and a Young Bucks-chosen “wild card” that is set for next week’s show.