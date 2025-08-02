– As previously reported, MJF won the CMLL Light Heavyweight World Title at last night’s Viernes Espectacular event. He later commented on the victory via social media. MJF wrote, “The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!!”

The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zWCyi2eHpR — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 2, 2025

– It appears that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone still isn’t a fan of Billie Starkz, based on this recent exchange on social media: