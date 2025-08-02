wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Comments on His CMLL Title Win, Mercedes Mone Responds to Billie Starkz

August 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Viernes Espectacular MJF vs. Averno - MJF wins title AEW Image Credit: CMLL

As previously reported, MJF won the CMLL Light Heavyweight World Title at last night’s Viernes Espectacular event. He later commented on the victory via social media. MJF wrote, “The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!!”

– It appears that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone still isn’t a fan of Billie Starkz, based on this recent exchange on social media:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Billie Starkz, Mercedes Mone, MJF, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading