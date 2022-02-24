AEW News: MJF Gets Emotional In Promo On This Week’s Dynamite, Top 5 Moments From Dynamite

MJF delivered a promo in which he “broke character” and got emotional on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the heel, who was in the ring for a promo, talk about how he grew up as such a wrestling fan and loves AEW, and how he was bullied and picked on for his learning disability. He said that he encountered anti-Semitism from kids but that he got to meet his idol in CM Punk and decided he would be the best in the world like Punk.

A couple of years later, he said, he was ready to graduate and wanted to be a wrestler when Punk quit wrestling and left everyone. He said Punk “bur[ied] my dreams” when he did so and wasn’t there for the fans when they needed him the most, so he promised that he’d be the guy that everyone could look up to and that’s why he won’t give up against Punk in their Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution. You can see the promo below:

– AEW posted their Top 5 Moments from tonight’s Dynamite, as you can see below: