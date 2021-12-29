wrestling / News

AEW New Year’s Smash Pre-Show Is Online

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW New Year's Smash

AEW airs its New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite tonight, and the pre-show is online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s show:

