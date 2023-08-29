– Adam Cole tweeted about his gear worn for AEW All In, inspired by Handsome Jack from Borderlands. Adam Cole wrote, “On the biggest night of my career in front of 81k people at #AEWAllIn, I had to pay tribute to the greatest Video Game villain of all time. The ‘God Damn Hero.’ #HandsomeJack @Borderlands” You can view that tweet below:

– AEW’s Ethan Page shared a new toy hunt vlog from Wrestle Bash 2 in New Jersey:

MEGA WRESTLING TOY VLOG from Wrestle Bash 2 in New Jersey, USA Featuring Colt Cabana aka Pcolt with a big return! The Black Machismo .. NOT Jay Lethal joins the vlog to help Colt chat about the Asylum All-Star Toy line that Ethan Page is helping produce! Kip Sabian returns to the vlog to gush over some toys! Penelope Ford returns to the toy hunt vlog! Alex Abrahantes shows us his sword & chats about the Asylum All-Stars! Ethan Page announces the 1st ever action figure for the Youtube Channel! This is a very historic vlog for the channel! Thank you to everyone who’s ever watch a single second, of a single video I’ve ever uploaded on this channel!

– AEW’s Shawn Spears recently joined his wife Cassie Lee and McKay on Off Her Chops. You can check out a clip below: