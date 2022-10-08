AEW News: Athena Pays Tribute to Sara Lee at Dark, Cash Wheeler Responds to The Gunn Club’s Antics, Michael Nakazawa Turns 47

– In response to a photo from last night’s AEW Dark TV tapings, Athena responded, paying tribute to the late Sara Lee, who tragically passed away earlier this week. She wrote on her Twitter last night, “This one was for Sara Lee. I miss you!”

This one was for Sara Lee. I miss you! https://t.co/cjvTWGAkT7 — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 8, 2022

– During last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV, The Gunn Club were dressing as their rivals, FTR, while Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defended the ROH Tag Team Titles against Gates of Agony. Cash Wheeler responded to The Gunn Club’s antics via Twitter.

Cash Wheeler wrote, “I was glad to see you guys back on the side of the guardrails where you do your best work. #FannClub”

I was glad to see you guys back on the side of the guardrails where you do your best work. #FannClub https://t.co/Vymffy03xr — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) October 8, 2022

– AEW’s Michael Nakazawa celebrates his birthday today. He turns 47 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below: