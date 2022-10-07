wrestling / News

Bayley, Saraya, Chelsea Green and More Pay Tribute To Sara Lee

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sara Lee WWE Tough Enough Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. She was also the wife of Cory ‘Wesley Blake’ Weston. The wrestling world has come out to mourn her, including Bayley, Saraya, Chelsea Green and more.

Bayley wrote: “Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory.

Saraya added: “This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. RIP Sara Lee

Green wrote: “No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree.

