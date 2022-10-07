Bayley, Saraya, Chelsea Green and More Pay Tribute To Sara Lee

As previously reported, 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. She was also the wife of Cory ‘Wesley Blake’ Weston. The wrestling world has come out to mourn her, including Bayley, Saraya, Chelsea Green and more.

Bayley wrote: “Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory.”

Saraya added: “This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. RIP Sara Lee”

Green wrote: “No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree.”

It’s hard to comprehend what Corey, the kids and her family are going through.

please share this fund and give if you can.

They are the people, that if you turned up in middle of the night with nowhere to go, they would take you in, without a 2nd thoughthttps://t.co/E67o3a3t9M — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 7, 2022

This is so tragic. Praying for her family and loved ones. 🙏🏻https://t.co/s6fZBTfH3E — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) October 6, 2022

Incredibly sad. I’m Thinking of Cory (aka Wesley Blake) and his family. If you would like to contribute, please do so below. https://t.co/xQiL4d0jxG — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 6, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken. Please donate if you can. All my love to Cory, their three beautiful children, and their entire family. Sara Lee Memorial Fund https://t.co/aCYJhdXm67 — Tom Castor (@dereksandersWWE) October 7, 2022

There are no words that can describe the heartbreak of three children losing their mother and a husband losing his wife. My sincere condolences to Sara Lee’s family. Help them out if you can ❤️https://t.co/WPzoYmsvxg — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) October 7, 2022

Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome 💔 sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/h65703b2v8 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 6, 2022

Our hearts are absolutely shattered. https://t.co/oV5LndQCuY — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 6, 2022

Heartbroken for the Weston Family. Sara Lee was one of the sweetest people I’ve met and her smile lit up a room. My love and hope for strength goes to Cory, and their three beautiful children. If able, please donate below. https://t.co/jxMH5KpPEj — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) October 6, 2022

Rest Easy Sara. Please donate to this beautiful family however you can. ❤️ Sara Lee Memorial Fund https://t.co/KPnzWRNopj — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) October 7, 2022

My heart is absolutely broken 💔 . I am lost for words and I am still in absolute shock. I love you and will miss you eternally Sara Lee. pic.twitter.com/DZueVhj2Mm — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 7, 2022

RIP Sara Lee. My thoughts are with @TheWestinBlake and their family.https://t.co/BcwoAaH69o — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 7, 2022

I love you Sara Lee💔 — Danielle Kamela (@danielle_kamela) October 6, 2022

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Sara Lee Memorial Fund https://t.co/oE2c59HLBH — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 7, 2022

RIP Sara Lee Weston. We will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/zuLdDbhLNu — Darryl Sharma (@AdrianButlerWWE) October 7, 2022

Rest in peace Sara.

Please donate.

Keep Corey & their 3 children in your prayers tonight ♥️https://t.co/DcCSftDuRk — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) October 7, 2022

My heart feels so heavy. My head is in the hotel room in Jacksonville. Typing up words I never wanted to write. Letting the world know my best friend was gone. My world was broken. My heart is with Cory & their kids. I wish I could do more.https://t.co/QCLvrGutj4 — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 7, 2022

