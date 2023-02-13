wrestling / News
AEW News: Baltimore & Ft. Lauderdale Shows Announced, Upcoming Nightmare Factory Camp, & More
– Tickets will be made available for purchase on February 24 for AEW’s Baltimore, MD event that will take place on May 3. An online pre-sale will occur on February 23 with regular purchase available the following day.
– Tickets for AEW’s show in the Fort Lauderdale region in Sunrise, FL will also be available on February 24, along with a pre-sale the day prior.
– The Nightmare Factory will be opening a 12-week training camp starting April 10, featuring QT Marshall as one of the primary coaches. More information can be found at nightmarefactoryga.com.
– Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy featured a video on his YouTube channel that you can see below, described as:
2 weeks ago I crashed Ethan Page’s Toy Hunt! + The Crown Boys were reunited as we worked out with Ortiz!
