AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Comments on In-Ring Return, 2point0 Appears on Board at Montreal Canadiens Game, MJF Ready for Dynamite in Hometown
– Brandi Rhodes returned to the ring this week on AEW Dark, picking up a win over Angelica Risk. Brandi shared a tweet yesterday ahead of the match airing, noting she’s five months postpartum.
She wrote in the caption, “5 months postpartum…CBO ON (big shout out to @KILLKOBRA and @MikeyRukus on the new theme!!)” You can check out her tweet below.
– Jeff Parker and Matt Lee of AEW’s 2point0 appeared on the board for last night’s Montreal Canadiens game:
.@MattTheShow et @JeffTheShow apportent leur énergie Centre Bell! 💪💪
Aww yeah! Look who showed up on our board tonight – it's @MattTheShow and @JeffTheShow from @AEW!
Thanks for bringing the hype, boys!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/w5nhGHIvxi
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2021
– MJF is ready for tonight’s AEW debut on his home turf of Long Island. He tweeted, “Today means everything to me. This is my home. These are my people. I love Long Island. Let’s do this. #Betterthanyou”:
