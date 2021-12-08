AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Comments on In-Ring Return, 2point0 Appears on Board at Montreal Canadiens Game, MJF Ready for Dynamite in Hometown

– Brandi Rhodes returned to the ring this week on AEW Dark, picking up a win over Angelica Risk. Brandi shared a tweet yesterday ahead of the match airing, noting she’s five months postpartum.

She wrote in the caption, “5 months postpartum…CBO ON (big shout out to @KILLKOBRA and @MikeyRukus on the new theme!!)” You can check out her tweet below.

5 months postpartum… CBO ON 💪🏾 (big shout out to @KILLKOBRA and @MikeyRukus on the new theme!! 🔥) pic.twitter.com/4oNJse9v61 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 8, 2021

– Jeff Parker and Matt Lee of AEW’s 2point0 appeared on the board for last night’s Montreal Canadiens game:

– MJF is ready for tonight’s AEW debut on his home turf of Long Island. He tweeted, “Today means everything to me. This is my home. These are my people. I love Long Island. Let’s do this. #Betterthanyou”: