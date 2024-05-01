– AEW star and FTW Champion Chris Jericho attended last night’s NHL Playoff game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet released a short clip of Jericho talking about the game and how if they listen to Jericho’s Learning Tree, they will win. Jericho proclaimed, “The Learning Tree! Listen to the Learning Tree, Jets, and you will win! I guarantee it!” The Jets ultimately lost the game and the series. You can view that clip of Jericho’s appearance below:

The Learning Tree has all the faith in Winnipeg ✈️ Tune in to Jets vs. Avalanche on Sportsnet West, or stream on Sportsnet+! pic.twitter.com/gyiXSJk282 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

