AEW News: Chris Jericho Attends NHL Playoff Game, Claudio Castagnoli Shares Gym Video

May 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and FTW Champion Chris Jericho attended last night’s NHL Playoff game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet released a short clip of Jericho talking about the game and how if they listen to Jericho’s Learning Tree, they will win. Jericho proclaimed, “The Learning Tree! Listen to the Learning Tree, Jets, and you will win! I guarantee it!” The Jets ultimately lost the game and the series. You can view that clip of Jericho’s appearance below:

– AEW star Claudio Castagnoli shared the following gym clip:

