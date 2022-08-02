wrestling / News

AEW News: Cole Karter Joins The Factory on Elevation, The Acclaimed Get ‘Trash Day’ Shirt,

August 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation Cole Karter Image Credit: AEW

– During an interview segment on last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Cole Karter was offered a spot in The Factory by QT Marshall, which Karter accepted. You can view a clip below:

– Shop AEW has released a new “Trash Day” shirt for The Acclaimed. The Acclaimed will face The Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match tomorrow night on Dynamite:

