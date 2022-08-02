wrestling / News
AEW News: Cole Karter Joins The Factory on Elevation, The Acclaimed Get ‘Trash Day’ Shirt,
– During an interview segment on last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Cole Karter was offered a spot in The Factory by QT Marshall, which Karter accepted. You can view a clip below:
After @realcolekarter's second victory in #AEW, the question still remains: will he accept @QTMarshall's offer to join #TheFactory?
Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now! ▶️ https://t.co/ZEFCrOdo4c pic.twitter.com/U0fbbxWHLE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2022
– Shop AEW has released a new “Trash Day” shirt for The Acclaimed. The Acclaimed will face The Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match tomorrow night on Dynamite:
Just in- Trash Day! 🗑
Check out The Acclaimed’s NEW shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/zSnhnnwNOo
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) July 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ciampa Considered Likely To Benefit From Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
- Note On Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch’s Internal Listings On WWE Roster
- Bryan Danielson Talks About ‘Flaccid Penises’ In AEW Locker Room To Get Guys Off Their Phones
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack