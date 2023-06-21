wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Ethan Page Holding Toy Drive, Eddie Kingston on What Happened When
– Tonight’s AEW Control Center is now available, featuring Tony Khan previewing the go-home edition of Dynamite before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II:
a
– Ethan Page and other AEW talents are hosting a toy drive next week in Hamilton, Ohio. The AEW Together event will feature Page, Nyla Rose, Preston Vance, and Mark Sterling:
Hope this is good enough 😘 https://t.co/IJsZPLaer0 pic.twitter.com/RR41XH2zBY
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 20, 2023
– Eddie Kingston is a guest on this week’s What Happened When, featuring Kingston, Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompason watching an AJPW match featuring Kenta Kobashi vs. Akiyama:
On this episode of What Happened When, we are treated with special guest Eddie Kingston! Eddie, Tony and Conrad watch an All Japan Pro Wrestling classic bout between the legendary Kobashi facing off against the incredible Akiyama. Eddie shares his love for Japanese wrestling as he explains the special nuances in the match.