AEW News: Countdown to Forbidden Door II, Meet & Greet With NJPW Stars

June 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada Image Credit: AEW, NJPW

– AEW released the full Countdown to Forbidden Door show:

– AEW is holding a meet and greet session at the Scotiabank Arena later today with NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi, NJPW World Heavyweight Champion Sanada, Minoru Suzuki, and Tomohiro Ishii:

