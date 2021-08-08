wrestling / News

AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Says AEW Has The Greatest Fans, Clip of Big Swole and Diamante Interview From Dark, Latest Edition of ‘The Show 2.0’

August 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dustin Rhodes AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes praised the fans of AEW.

He wrote: “There is not a place in the world quite like AEW. Where those that dream of performing, get to. Greatest fan base ever. #ChangingTheBusiness #KS

– AEW has posted a clip of Big Swole and Diamante getting interviewed by Mark Henry on last night’s episode of AEW Dark.

– Episode seven of ‘The Show 2.0’ is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

2.0, AEW Dark, Big Swole, Diamante, Dustin Rhodes, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading