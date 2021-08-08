wrestling / News
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Says AEW Has The Greatest Fans, Clip of Big Swole and Diamante Interview From Dark, Latest Edition of ‘The Show 2.0’
– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes praised the fans of AEW.
He wrote: “There is not a place in the world quite like AEW. Where those that dream of performing, get to. Greatest fan base ever. #ChangingTheBusiness #KS”
There is not a place in the world quite like @AEW. Where those that dream of performing, get to. Greatest fan base ever. #ChangingTheBusiness #KS pic.twitter.com/EJVGXB6bW3
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 8, 2021
– AEW has posted a clip of Big Swole and Diamante getting interviewed by Mark Henry on last night’s episode of AEW Dark.
Nothing seems settled in the heated rivalry between @SwoleWorld and @DiamanteLAX after this sit-down with @TheMarkHenry.
Watch a special Friday night edition of #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/06GGArSZOw pic.twitter.com/IHU6bNwodf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2021
– Episode seven of ‘The Show 2.0’ is now online.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Reportedly Deleted Tweet Directed at Seth Rollins ‘Plagiarism’ on WWE SmackDown
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Unmask Kane In 2003, Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Eric Bischoff Challenging Him To A Fight
- Note on Non-Competes For Released NXT Stars Including Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish
- Nick Gage Reveals His Reaction To Fans Throwing Trash At Matt Cardona At GCW Homecoming