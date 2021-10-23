wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Ticket Contest With Donations to Good Cause, Rhodes to the Top Finale Synopsis

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite tickets 10-23-21

– AEW has announced a contest for fans to win tickets to tonight’s Dynamite in Orlando, Florida by donating to the The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. You can see those details below:

– The season finale of the AEW reality series, Rhodes to the Top, airs tonight at 10:00 pm ET on TNT. Here’s the synopsis preview for tonight’s show:

“As they grapple with being new parents, Brandi begins training for her comeback but butts heads with Cody on how to make her return; Cody’s new rivalry with Malakai Black has him questioning his future.”

