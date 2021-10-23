AEW News: Dynamite Ticket Contest With Donations to Good Cause, Rhodes to the Top Finale Synopsis

– AEW has announced a contest for fans to win tickets to tonight’s Dynamite in Orlando, Florida by donating to the The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. You can see those details below:

Thanks to all who participated in the #AEW / @BCRFcure donation drive. If you gave $40+, meet at West Plaza Drive steps of Addition Financial Arena across from Garage G at 6pm for photo w/ TNT Champ @sammyguevara & wrestling’s top fashion designer & breast cancer survivor Sandra! pic.twitter.com/ddbvTsiMZ7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021

– The season finale of the AEW reality series, Rhodes to the Top, airs tonight at 10:00 pm ET on TNT. Here’s the synopsis preview for tonight’s show:

“As they grapple with being new parents, Brandi begins training for her comeback but butts heads with Cody on how to make her return; Cody’s new rivalry with Malakai Black has him questioning his future.”