AEW News: Fyter Fest Week 2 Control Center, Sammy Guevara Releases ‘Goodbye Friend’ Vlog, Chris Jericho Wizard Basketball Jersey
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of Dynamite. Tony Schiavone previews Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match, plus more:
– AEW star Sammy Guevara released the latest episode of his vlog series:
– ShopAEW.com now has a new Chris Jericho “Wizard” basketball jersey available. You can get a look at the new item below:
You have ONE MORE WEEK to pre-order The Wizard @IAmJericho’s Basketball Jersey at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Make sure that you get your order in before the cutoff on July 27th at 1pm ET! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/J2eF2nc7LV
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) July 20, 2022
