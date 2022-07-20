wrestling / News

AEW News: Fyter Fest Week 2 Control Center, Sammy Guevara Releases ‘Goodbye Friend’ Vlog, Chris Jericho Wizard Basketball Jersey

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of Dynamite. Tony Schiavone previews Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match, plus more:

– AEW star Sammy Guevara released the latest episode of his vlog series:

ShopAEW.com now has a new Chris Jericho “Wizard” basketball jersey available. You can get a look at the new item below:

