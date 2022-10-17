wrestling / News

AEW News: Jeff Hardy Hearing Set For This Week, Penta El Zero M Says This Is Just The Beginning, Tickets For Holiday Bash On Sale This Week

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Jeff Hardy Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is set for his pre-trial hearing this week for DUI charges in Florida. The hearing is set for Wednesday. Hardy’s legal team previously waived a right to a speedy trial and wanted the hearing pushed pushed back sixty days after it was set for July. Hardy will be required to appear before the court.

– After his win over Villano IV at AAA Triplemania, Penta El Zero M sent a message to his fans.

He wrote: “Just thanks to everyone who supports me, this is just the beginning!!!

– The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on December 21 in San Antonio goes on sale Friday. There will be a pre-sale the day before.

