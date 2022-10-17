wrestling / News
AEW News: Jeff Hardy Hearing Set For This Week, Penta El Zero M Says This Is Just The Beginning, Tickets For Holiday Bash On Sale This Week
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is set for his pre-trial hearing this week for DUI charges in Florida. The hearing is set for Wednesday. Hardy’s legal team previously waived a right to a speedy trial and wanted the hearing pushed pushed back sixty days after it was set for July. Hardy will be required to appear before the court.
– After his win over Villano IV at AAA Triplemania, Penta El Zero M sent a message to his fans.
He wrote: “Just thanks to everyone who supports me, this is just the beginning!!!”
just thanks to everyone who supports me, this is just the beginning !!! Triplemaniaxxx pic.twitter.com/2KoX3i2FN3
— PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) October 17, 2022
– The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on December 21 in San Antonio goes on sale Friday. There will be a pre-sale the day before.
