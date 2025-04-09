wrestling / News
AEW News: Kevin Knight Sits Down With Renee Paquette, Mark Briscoe Promotes Tonight’s Dynamite in Baltimore, Timelines Showcases Trios Title Changes
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Newly signed AEW talent Kevin Knight is Renee Paquette’s guest on this week’s Close-Up:
Renee Paquette sits down with AEW’s newest signee, Kevin Knight, to talk about his life, journey, and wrestling career!
– Mark Briscoe appeared on WMAR 2 News ABC this week to promote tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland:
The stars of @AEW come to Baltimore Wednesday night. Wrestling star @SussexCoChicken visited our studio this morning to tell fans about the action! pic.twitter.com/KvGUs6PXWv
— WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) April 8, 2025
– AEW Timelines showcased title changes for the World Trios Titles:
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Thinks He Could’ve Surpassed Hulk Hogan as WWE’s Top Star
- More On Backstage Reaction To Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Smackdown Promo
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers