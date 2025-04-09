wrestling / News

AEW News: Kevin Knight Sits Down With Renee Paquette, Mark Briscoe Promotes Tonight’s Dynamite in Baltimore, Timelines Showcases Trios Title Changes

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Newly signed AEW talent Kevin Knight is Renee Paquette’s guest on this week’s Close-Up:

Renee Paquette sits down with AEW’s newest signee, Kevin Knight, to talk about his life, journey, and wrestling career!

– Mark Briscoe appeared on WMAR 2 News ABC this week to promote tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland:

– AEW Timelines showcased title changes for the World Trios Titles:

