AEW News: Mark Henry Speaks on Black History Month, Matt Hardy Shares Video From Big Lick Comic-Con, Dustin Rhodes Promotes Tonight’s Dynamite

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mark Henry AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW broadcaster Mark Henry appeared in a video about the importance of Black History Month:

– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a video from the Big Lick Comic-Con in Roanoke, Virginia:

– Dustin Rhodes appeared on KVUE to promote tonight’s Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas:

