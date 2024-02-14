wrestling / News
AEW News: Mark Henry Speaks on Black History Month, Matt Hardy Shares Video From Big Lick Comic-Con, Dustin Rhodes Promotes Tonight’s Dynamite
– AEW broadcaster Mark Henry appeared in a video about the importance of Black History Month:
– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a video from the Big Lick Comic-Con in Roanoke, Virginia:
Check out the amazing time that myself & #HouseHardy had this weekend at @BigLickComicCon in Roanoke, VA! There’s nothing I enjoy more than meeting the people that have supported me for years. Love & appreciate y’all! pic.twitter.com/k8Ac6IRxVe
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 13, 2024
– Dustin Rhodes appeared on KVUE to promote tonight’s Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas:
