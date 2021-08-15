wrestling / News
AEW News: Miro Shares Photo With Carl Weathers, 2.0’s Matt Lee on Facing Sting in Tag Match
– AEW TNT champion Miro tweeted out a photo today with him and legendary actor Carl Weathers. You can check out that photo below. Miro wrote in the caption, “The Redeemer and Dillon the son of a bitch.”
– Matt Lee of the tag team 2.0 commented on the upcoming tag team match against Sting & Darby Allin for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday Night. He tweeted earlier today, “They say never meet your heroes. Truer words have never been spoken. Wednesday night is gonna be something.”
The match will be held under Texas Tornado Rules. It’s set for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 18. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.
