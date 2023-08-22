wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF on What It Means If He Wins at All In, First All In Hitting Blu-ray & DVD, Look Back at MJF & Adam Cole Bromance

August 22, 2023
– AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio yesterday to promote All In. Speaking on his title match against Adam Cole, MJF stated, “All I have to do is win at All In, and if I do, I genuinely become legendary. And that’s not a line. That’s a real thing, to be the biggest headliner in the history of the sport and to win.” You can check out that clip below:

– AEW has announced the pre-orders for the first All In show that took place on September 1, 2018 will start tomorrow. Fans will be able to pre-order the event on DVD and Blu-ray at Shop AEW. This will be the first time the event has been released on home video. Pre-orders will start tomorrow (Aug. 23) at 1:00 pm EST.

– AEW released a video showcasing the storyline between MJF and Adam Cole ahead of their matchups at AEW All In:

Ahead of #AEW World Champ MJF and Adam Cole’s title shot against the #ROH World Tag Team Champions #aussieopen LIVE this Sunday on #AEWAllInZeroHour, and then AEW World Title Match LIVE on #AEWAllIn on PPV, let’s take a deep dive into the feel-good Bromance of the Summer!

