– AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio yesterday to promote All In. Speaking on his title match against Adam Cole, MJF stated, “All I have to do is win at All In, and if I do, I genuinely become legendary. And that’s not a line. That’s a real thing, to be the biggest headliner in the history of the sport and to win.” You can check out that clip below:

A can’t miss Town Hall Exclusive with @davidlagreca1 & @The_MJF will be dropping Wednesday at 11am on @SIRIUSXM Fight Nation👀#bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/mcl5POpdaO — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 21, 2023

– AEW has announced the pre-orders for the first All In show that took place on September 1, 2018 will start tomorrow. Fans will be able to pre-order the event on DVD and Blu-ray at Shop AEW. This will be the first time the event has been released on home video. Pre-orders will start tomorrow (Aug. 23) at 1:00 pm EST.

Before we were #AllElite, we went #AllIn! Relive The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever, That Started A Revolution! All In is available for the first time on DVD & Blu-Ray! PRE-ORDERS start TOMORROW Wed, 8/23 @ 1pm ET https://t.co/3SpzMcf6Ac @ShopAEW pic.twitter.com/ZtSzIJ85Wx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2023

– AEW released a video showcasing the storyline between MJF and Adam Cole ahead of their matchups at AEW All In: