wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF on What It Means If He Wins at All In, First All In Hitting Blu-ray & DVD, Look Back at MJF & Adam Cole Bromance
– AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio yesterday to promote All In. Speaking on his title match against Adam Cole, MJF stated, “All I have to do is win at All In, and if I do, I genuinely become legendary. And that’s not a line. That’s a real thing, to be the biggest headliner in the history of the sport and to win.” You can check out that clip below:
A can’t miss Town Hall Exclusive with @davidlagreca1 & @The_MJF will be dropping Wednesday at 11am on @SIRIUSXM Fight Nation👀#bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/mcl5POpdaO
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 21, 2023
– AEW has announced the pre-orders for the first All In show that took place on September 1, 2018 will start tomorrow. Fans will be able to pre-order the event on DVD and Blu-ray at Shop AEW. This will be the first time the event has been released on home video. Pre-orders will start tomorrow (Aug. 23) at 1:00 pm EST.
Before we were #AllElite, we went #AllIn!
Relive The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever, That Started A Revolution!
All In is available for the first time on DVD & Blu-Ray!
PRE-ORDERS start TOMORROW Wed, 8/23 @ 1pm ET https://t.co/3SpzMcf6Ac @ShopAEW pic.twitter.com/ZtSzIJ85Wx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2023
– AEW released a video showcasing the storyline between MJF and Adam Cole ahead of their matchups at AEW All In:
Ahead of #AEW World Champ MJF and Adam Cole’s title shot against the #ROH World Tag Team Champions #aussieopen LIVE this Sunday on #AEWAllInZeroHour, and then AEW World Title Match LIVE on #AEWAllIn on PPV, let’s take a deep dive into the feel-good Bromance of the Summer!
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Teaming With Andre The Giant At WWE SummerSlam 1988
- Chris Jericho Remembers Apologizing To Mark Henry After His AEW Debut Was Cut Short for Time
- Brian Gewirtz Claims WWE Has More Buzz Now Than Attitude Era
- Arn Anderson Recalls Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Names Biggest Star To Come Out Of SMW