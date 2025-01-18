wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of Bandido on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Mark Briscoe Turns 40, Collision Promo Clip
– AEW wrestler Bandido is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip of Bandido on tomorrow’s episode below:
Bandido is on Hey! (EW) and it’s gonna be a showdown
Watch the brand-new episode TOMORROW MORNING!@bandidowrestler | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/aZKRkUMlA0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2025
– AEW wrestler and former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe celebrates his birthday today. He turns 40 years old. All Elite Wrestling also wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday! @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/t3VI9JqYxs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2025
– AEW released the following promo clip for tonight’s Maximum Carnage edition of Collision:
TONIGHT!
It’s a Maximum Carnage Collision with an epic night of action 💥
Don’t miss #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama and @SportsonMax ! pic.twitter.com/WNFjAv1Z3P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2025
