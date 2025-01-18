wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Bandido on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Mark Briscoe Turns 40, Collision Promo Clip

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bandido AEW Vignette 12-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW wrestler Bandido is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip of Bandido on tomorrow’s episode below:

– AEW wrestler and former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe celebrates his birthday today. He turns 40 years old. All Elite Wrestling also wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

– AEW released the following promo clip for tonight’s Maximum Carnage edition of Collision:

