AEW News: Preview of Rhino on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Swerve Strickland Throws Out First Pitch at Diamondbacks Game, Cash Wheeler Turns 38

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhino AEW Dynamite 5-7-25 Image Credit; AEW

– Former ECW World Champion Rhino is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. You can view a preview clip of tomorrow’s episode below:

As noted, Swerve Strickland was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at yesterday’s Arizona Diamondbacks game. A clip of the moment is now available on social media.

Swerve also shared some photos from the game, writing, “Thank you @Dbacks and way to get the W!!!”

– Cash Wheeler of FTR celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old:

