AEW News: Preview of Rhino on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Swerve Strickland Throws Out First Pitch at Diamondbacks Game, Cash Wheeler Turns 38
– Former ECW World Champion Rhino is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. You can view a preview clip of tomorrow’s episode below:
Who is THE REAL Rhino?
Find out, on the new Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1, TOMORROW MORNING! pic.twitter.com/aZBMmXgYHd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2025
– As noted, Swerve Strickland was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at yesterday’s Arizona Diamondbacks game. A clip of the moment is now available on social media.
Swerve also shared some photos from the game, writing, “Thank you @Dbacks and way to get the W!!!”
Ahead of #AEW Double or Nothing in Glendale, AZ next Sunday, May 25, @SwerveConfident threw out the first pitch at Friday’s @Dbacks game! pic.twitter.com/DqP66e43bp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2025
Thank you @Dbacks and way to get the W!!! pic.twitter.com/8ictjEDiGl
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 17, 2025
– Cash Wheeler of FTR celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old:
Happy Birthday! @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/Gyu6bWMGPm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2025
