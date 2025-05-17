– Former ECW World Champion Rhino is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. You can view a preview clip of tomorrow’s episode below:

Who is THE REAL Rhino? Find out, on the new Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1, TOMORROW MORNING! pic.twitter.com/aZBMmXgYHd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2025

– As noted, Swerve Strickland was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at yesterday’s Arizona Diamondbacks game. A clip of the moment is now available on social media.

Swerve also shared some photos from the game, writing, “Thank you @Dbacks and way to get the W!!!”

Ahead of #AEW Double or Nothing in Glendale, AZ next Sunday, May 25, @SwerveConfident threw out the first pitch at Friday’s @Dbacks game! pic.twitter.com/DqP66e43bp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2025

Thank you @Dbacks and way to get the W!!! pic.twitter.com/8ictjEDiGl — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 17, 2025

– Cash Wheeler of FTR celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old: