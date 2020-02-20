wrestling / News

AEW News: Raven Referenced As Potential Exalted One, Britt Baker Attacks Shanna

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raven - WWE

– AEW’s social media account had a little fun with Raven’s appearance in the crowd during the tag team battle royal on Dynamite, speculating that he’s the Exalted One. The WWE, WCW, and ECW alumn appeared in the audience during the match, which prompted the AEW Twitter account to post:

– Britt Baker went after Shanna during a backstage segment on tonight’s Dynamite. After Shanna called Baker “delusional” during an exchange on Twitter over the weekend, which prompted the attack:

