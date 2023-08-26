wrestling / News
AEW News: ROH Highlights the Start of Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk, Heels London Meet Up, Full MJF Town Hall Video
August 26, 2023 | Posted by
– ROH released a preview video highlighting the beginning of CM Punk and Samoa Joe’s feud, which began almost 20 years ago in ROH. The two will face each other tomorrow, one-on-one, for AEW All In:
– AEW Heels is holding a meet up for later today in London before All In:
We’re less than 3 hours from our exclusive party for Heels members! See you soon!
Directions are on the website – https://t.co/oVoh0GNupz pic.twitter.com/Y7IHyK3wLe
— AEW Heels (@AEW_Heels) August 26, 2023
– Sirius XM Radio released the full Town Hall video for MJF on Busted Open Radio:
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk Tributes From WWE Smackdown, Adam Pearce & More
- Mark Henry Recalls Bray Wyatt Joking Around With Him The Last Time They Saw Each Other
- Update On Status Of Paul Wight As Captain Insano In AEW
- Summer Rae Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Her In the Wyatt Family, Says He Believed In Her More Than She Did