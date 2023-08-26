wrestling / News

AEW News: ROH Highlights the Start of Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk, Heels London Meet Up, Full MJF Town Hall Video

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All In RWT Image Credit: AEW

– ROH released a preview video highlighting the beginning of CM Punk and Samoa Joe’s feud, which began almost 20 years ago in ROH. The two will face each other tomorrow, one-on-one, for AEW All In:

– AEW Heels is holding a meet up for later today in London before All In:

– Sirius XM Radio released the full Town Hall video for MJF on Busted Open Radio:

