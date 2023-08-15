wrestling / News

AEW News: Rush Tweets ‘See You Soon,’ Stars Set for New York Comic-Con

August 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RUSH ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

– AEW wrestler Rush released the following tweet and video this week. He wrote, “see you soon @AEW just remember if you mess with the bull you get the horns NO PASA NADA #aew #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision.”

As previously reported, Rush recently re-upped with AEW, and it’s rumored that CM Punk wants him on Collision.

– Some major AEW names set to appear at New York Comic-Con this year include Sting, FTR, Jamie Hayter, and AEW WOrld Champion MJF.

