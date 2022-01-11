wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara’s Latest Vlog Looks At Interim TNT Title Win, Thunder Rosa Hangs Out With Zicky Dice
January 11, 2022
– Sammy Guevara has released his latest vlog, which looks at his Interim TNT title victory at AEW Battle of the Belts and behind the scenes footage from AEW Dynamite and Rampage. You can watch the video below.
– In hew latest vlog, Thunder Rosa hangs out with Zicky Dice. Here’s the description for the video:
This was a loooot of fun Zicky Dice it’s always on brother, we talk about his love for and i quote “freakiest of meats” and a certain Freakin’ Wrestler that’s been copypasting from him.
