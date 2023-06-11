wrestling / News

AEW News: Sandra Gray Chats With Renee Paquette, Video of Her Celebration, Thunder Rosa Double or Nothing Vlog,

June 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Logo Sandra Gray Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW and longtime wrestling seamstress Sandra Gray retired from AEW earlier this week, and she was given a nice sendoff. AEW released a video of Renee Paquette chatting with her, along with a video of her big celebration from Dynamite, which you can see below:

– AEW star Thunder Rosa released a new vlog showcasing her Double or Nothing Weekend experience in Las Vegas:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Sandra Gray, Thunder Rosa, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading