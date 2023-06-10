Seamstress Sandra Gray Thanks AEW and Tony Khan For ‘Loving Send Off’

As previously reported, AEW seamstress Sandra Gray retired from AEW and finished up her commitments on the road. In a post on Twitter, Gray thanked AEW and Tony Khan for what she called a ‘loving send off’.

She wrote: “With all my heart, Thank you @TonyKhan and my entire @AEW family for the most beautiful and loving send off ever! I am so honored to have been with this company since day one, I’m overwhelmed with all the love and respect you gave to me, A beautiful ending, Thank you all.”