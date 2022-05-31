wrestling / News
AEW News: The Bunny Ranks Her Best All-Time Horror Villains, Full Jazwares Action Figure Panel, New Shirts for CM Punk & Young Bucks
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW star The Bunny appeared on All Elite Arcade this week and ranked her favorite all-time horror villains by tier. You can check out that video below:
– Ringside Collectibles released the video for the full Jazwares AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Fan Fest panel. You can check out that video below:
– Shop AEW has released new shirts for AEW World Champion CM Punk and Viva Los Young Bucks:
CM Punk #AndNEW
Now Available At https://t.co/9hHlXoVgMP
Save 20% With Code DON#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/ZsNA9fxnrW
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 30, 2022
Viva Los Young Bucks
Now Available At https://t.co/9hHlXoVgMP
Save 20% With Code DON#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/FEeYBnlm2y
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 30, 2022
