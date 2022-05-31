wrestling / News

AEW News: The Bunny Ranks Her Best All-Time Horror Villains, Full Jazwares Action Figure Panel, New Shirts for CM Punk & Young Bucks

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW The Bunny Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star The Bunny appeared on All Elite Arcade this week and ranked her favorite all-time horror villains by tier. You can check out that video below:

– Ringside Collectibles released the video for the full Jazwares AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Fan Fest panel. You can check out that video below:

– Shop AEW has released new shirts for AEW World Champion CM Punk and Viva Los Young Bucks:

