AEW News: The Bunny Ranks Her Best All-Time Horror Villains, Full Jazwares Action Figure Panel, New Shirts for CM Punk & Young Bucks

May 31, 2022 | Posted by

– AEW star The Bunny appeared on All Elite Arcade this week and ranked her favorite all-time horror villains by tier. You can check out that video below:

– Ringside Collectibles released the video for the full Jazwares AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Fan Fest panel. You can check out that video below:

– Shop AEW has released new shirts for AEW World Champion CM Punk and Viva Los Young Bucks: