AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite on His Birthday, Ethan Hunt Shares His Latest Toy Hunt Vlog
– Tony Khan is putting in the work into the AEW hype machine for tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on social media:
Flying to Kansas City now with @azucarRoc for tonight's #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday;
thank you to NJPW for working with us on tonight's Buy In event!
ROH World/#NJPWStrong Openweight Title Match
Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki
FREE Worldwide
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
Before @AEW on TBS!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
Good morning!
Remember, #AEWDynamite is on TUESDAY this week
TONIGHT, 10/10!
You don't have to wait until Wednesday,
it's TITLE TUESDAY @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!
At least the first 30 minutes Commercial Free, big overrun
+
Maybe the best card ever on @AEWonTV in Kansas City
TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
– Additionally, the AEW President and CEO also celebrates his birthday today, making it a big night for him. The head of AEW turns 41 years old:
Happy Birthday to #AEW President, CEO & GM @TonyKhan! pic.twitter.com/qjBIu6po7J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 10, 2023
– AEW’s Ethan Hunt shared his latest Toy Hunt Vlog, with appearances by Anthony Bowens, Mark Sterling, and more:
