– Tony Khan is putting in the work into the AEW hype machine for tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on social media:

Flying to Kansas City now with @azucarRoc for tonight's #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday;

thank you to NJPW for working with us on tonight's Buy In event!

ROH World/#NJPWStrong Openweight Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki

FREE Worldwide

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Before @AEW on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023

Good morning! Remember, #AEWDynamite is on TUESDAY this week

TONIGHT, 10/10! You don't have to wait until Wednesday,

it's TITLE TUESDAY @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!

At least the first 30 minutes Commercial Free, big overrun

+

Maybe the best card ever on @AEWonTV in Kansas City

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023

– Additionally, the AEW President and CEO also celebrates his birthday today, making it a big night for him. The head of AEW turns 41 years old:

– AEW’s Ethan Hunt shared his latest Toy Hunt Vlog, with appearances by Anthony Bowens, Mark Sterling, and more: