AEW No Longer Advertising Ladder Match For Dynamite After Jeff Hardy Arrest

AEW has stopped promoting the three-way Tag Team Championship Ladder match for this week’s Dynamite following Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest. On the latest post advertising the Road Rager episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, the Hardy Boys vs. Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express match is no longer listed among the matches.

As noted, Hardy was arrested early Monday morning and charged with three counts, including a felony DUI, after swerving and driving erratically. Two breathalyzer tests came back with blood alcohol content results in the 0.29 range, and Hardy is currently in Volusia County Jail.

AEW has not yet officially given a direct comment on Hardy’s arrest.