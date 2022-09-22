AEW News: PAC Retains All-Atlantic Title On Dynamite, FTR Confronted By Gunn Club

– PAC was able to retain his All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, though he had to use unsavory tactics to do so. Wednesday night’s show saw PAC defeat Cassidy after he nailed the challenger with the ring bell hammer, as you can see below:

– FTR are seeking to add the AEW World Championships back to their collection after The Acclaimed won them on Dynamite, but they found themselves confronted by the Gunn Club instead: