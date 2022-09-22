wrestling / News
AEW News: PAC Retains All-Atlantic Title On Dynamite, FTR Confronted By Gunn Club
– PAC was able to retain his All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, though he had to use unsavory tactics to do so. Wednesday night’s show saw PAC defeat Cassidy after he nailed the challenger with the ring bell hammer, as you can see below:
🥴🥴🥴 #AEWDynamite Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/ou9Rs4EZY1
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 22, 2022
– FTR are seeking to add the AEW World Championships back to their collection after The Acclaimed won them on Dynamite, but they found themselves confronted by the Gunn Club instead:
#FTR's @CashWheelerFTR/@DaxFTR have a message for the NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions, #TheAcclaimed… but #TheGunns (@theaustingunn/@coltengunn) have their own words for FTR.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/Xwa7JBRei8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week