AEW Pays Tribute to Jay Briscoe on Anniversary of His Passing

– AEW released a video earlier today in tribute to former ROH star, Jay Briscoe (aka Jamin Pugh), who passed away one year ago today at 39 years old in a car accident. You can see that video below:

“One year ago today we sadly lost Jamin Pugh. Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, capturing the ROH World Championship twice, and along with his brother Mark, dominated the tag team division winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship a record setting 13 times. #ReachForTheSky #DemBoys”