AEW PPV Events Will Reportedly Be Available To Purchase on Amazon Prime

Wrestlenomics (via Wrestling Inc) reports AEW is set to offer its upcoming PPV events on Amazon Prime Video, which would expand its audience in North America and Europe. Neither AEW nor Prime have confirmed the news at this time.

It is likely that those wanting to buy AEW events on the service will not need to become Prime members. Prime currently offers movies for rent or purchase without a subscription, which is likely what would happen here.

AEW’s next PPV is Revolution on March 9. It is currently set to air on TRILLER TV, PPV.com and Youtube. At some point, MAX is expected to offer AEW PPVS for a reduced price, but it’s unknown when that will happen.