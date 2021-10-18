Ratings Breakdown: AEW Rampage Wins Head-to-Head Rating, WWE Smackdown Wins Viewers

The full ratings breakdown is now available for AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown, with Rampage winning the head-to-head ratings while Smackdown won the same in overall viewers. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that for the 10:00 to 10:30 PM ET period, where Rampage and Smackdown were both airing, Rampage did a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic while Smackdown drew a 0.218.

Meanwhile, in terms of the overall viewers, Smackdown averaged 878,000 from 10:00 to 10:30 while Rampage averaged 603,000. As noted earlier, when taken as a whole program in each case Rampage and Smackdown tied in the demo rating with a 0.24 while Smackdown had more overall viewers at 866,000 viewers to Rampage’s 578,000.

The individual breakdowns of quarter-hours were as follows:

WWE Smackdown

8:00 – 8:15: 0.239 demo rating (811,000 viewers)

8:15 – 8:30: 0.252 demo rating (822,000 viewers)

8:30 – 8:45: 0.267 demo rating (923,000 viewers)

8:45 – 9:00: 0.268 demo rating (943,000 viewers)

9:00 – 9:15: 0.252 demo rating (867,000 viewers)

9:15 – 9:30: 0.243 demo rating (860,000 viewers)

9:30 – 9:45: 0.230 demo rating (828,000 viewers)

9:45 – 10:00: 0.220 demo rating (849,000 viewers)

10:00 – 10:15: 0.212 demo rating (882,000 viewers)

10:15 – 10:30: 0.224 demo rating (874,000 viewers)

AEW Rampage

10:00 – 10:15: 0.278 demo rating (663,000 viewers)

10:15 – 10:30: 0.225 demo rating (541,000 viewers)

10:30 – 10:45: 0.234 demo rating (550,000 viewers)

10:45 – 11:00: 0.222 demo rating (558,000 viewers)