AEW Releases Extended Cut Of The Firm Deletion From AEW Rampage
May 5, 2023 | Posted by
The Firm Deletion aired on Friday’s AEW Rampage, and an extended cut of the match is now online. AEW announced that the match, which took place at the Hardy Compound and aired on this week’s Rampage, is now available on Bleacher Report.
You can see the full 20 minute-plus match here.
🚨Available for immediate viewing exclusively on @BleacherReport🚨
The #FirmDeletion at the #HardyCompound
Exclusive: Extended Cuthttps://t.co/gkd9oOaWEZ pic.twitter.com/X52cn2a5Ne
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2023