AEW Releases Extended Cut Of The Firm Deletion From AEW Rampage

May 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage The Firm Deletion Image Credit: AEW

The Firm Deletion aired on Friday’s AEW Rampage, and an extended cut of the match is now online. AEW announced that the match, which took place at the Hardy Compound and aired on this week’s Rampage, is now available on Bleacher Report.

You can see the full 20 minute-plus match here.

