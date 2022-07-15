AEW Reportedly Planning Major Angle For The Young Bucks, Note On If Third Match With FTR Was Planned

As noted, the Young Bucks lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the new champions. Fans have been wanting the Bucks vs. FTR with the AEW, AAA, NJPW and ROH tag titles on the line, as evidenced by the loud ‘FTR’ chant during the Bucks’ promo last week. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that was not the plan for the Jacksons, at least not right now.

That’s because the company is planning a ‘major angle’ for the team that is expected to begin soon.

At one point, there was a plan to introduce trios titles and run The Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon, but it’s unknown if that’s the angle that’s coming up.