AEW World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On This Week’s Dynamite

We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite. In the main event of tonight’s show, Swerve In Our Glory defeated the Young Bucks and the team of Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs to claim the championships. Strickland pinned Starks in order to win the titles.

The win marks Lee and Strickland’s first title win in AEW and ends the Bucks’ second reign with the titles at 28 days. They defeated Jurassic Express on the June 15th episode of Dynamite to start that title reign.

#AEW World Tag Team Championship starting off 🔥🔥🔥! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zbiWjOWXIg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

And the entire audience gives a resounding "OHH!" for that bad landing! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now pic.twitter.com/7dtveFv25U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Belly to belly Suplex by #Limitless Keith Lee! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/d2JMkRZTBU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

We have a feeling #PowerhouseHobbs & Ricky Starks have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/uaagVZcrzA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Keith Lee wreaking havoc like a runaway bus! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/V1jyqFflvz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

No better definition of a Superkick Party than this AEW World Tag Team Championship match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/TenMjgHATo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Ricky Starks taking matters (or titles) into his own hands! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/WdeiGB0Pmv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022