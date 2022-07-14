wrestling / News
AEW World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On This Week’s Dynamite
We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite. In the main event of tonight’s show, Swerve In Our Glory defeated the Young Bucks and the team of Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs to claim the championships. Strickland pinned Starks in order to win the titles.
The win marks Lee and Strickland’s first title win in AEW and ends the Bucks’ second reign with the titles at 28 days. They defeated Jurassic Express on the June 15th episode of Dynamite to start that title reign.
