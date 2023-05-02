wrestling / News
AEW News: This Week’s Road to Dynamite & Rampage, Countdown To Firm Deletion Video
May 2, 2023
– AEW is headed to Baltimore for this week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, and the “Road To” preview is online. You can see the video below, which previews matches for this week’s shows:
– Speaking of AEW matches this week, Matt Hardy has posted part one of his Countdown to The Firm Deletion online ahead of the match on Friday’s Rampage. You can see that below:
