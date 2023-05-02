wrestling / News

AEW News: This Week’s Road to Dynamite & Rampage, Countdown To Firm Deletion Video

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW is headed to Baltimore for this week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, and the “Road To” preview is online. You can see the video below, which previews matches for this week’s shows:

– Speaking of AEW matches this week, Matt Hardy has posted part one of his Countdown to The Firm Deletion online ahead of the match on Friday’s Rampage. You can see that below:

