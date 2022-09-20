wrestling / News

AEW Road to Grand Slam Previews Title Matches, More

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

The new AEW World Champion will be determined at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite, and the latest Road To preview looks at this week’s tapings. You can see the video below, which previews the several title matches taking place on Dynamite and Rampage plus more:

AEW Dynamite, AEW Grand Slam, AEW Rampage

