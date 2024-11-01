wrestling / News

AEW News: Rob Schamberger Paints Abadon Portrait, Costco Guy AJ Hypes Full Gear Match

November 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Abadon AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Rob Schamberger’s latest painting depicts AEW star Abadon. You can see the video below and get the print as seen in the ShopAEW’s tweet:

– Costco Guy AJ posted a video from Times Square hyping his match with QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear later this month:

