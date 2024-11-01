wrestling / News
AEW News: Rob Schamberger Paints Abadon Portrait, Costco Guy AJ Hypes Full Gear Match
November 1, 2024 | Posted by
– Rob Schamberger’s latest painting depicts AEW star Abadon. You can see the video below and get the print as seen in the ShopAEW’s tweet:
Check out this limited edition @abadon_aew art print by @robschamberger that just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Hand-numbered 1-50 & autographed by Abadon & Rob Schamberger! https://t.co/BsCFcvzU9y#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/GHstfA0dlq
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 31, 2024
– Costco Guy AJ posted a video from Times Square hyping his match with QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear later this month:
Time To Bring The BOOM! 💥 #wrestling #aew #father #son #family #fun #bigjustice #boom @aew pic.twitter.com/BjPO6uw9EY
— A.J. & Big Justice (@ajbefumo) October 31, 2024