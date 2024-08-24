AEW News: Roderick Strong Joins Casino Gauntlet Match For All In, Fuego Del Sol Returns To AEW TV On Rampage

– Roderick Strong is joining the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In, announcing his intentions on Rampage. Friday’s episode saw Strong announce his intentions to compete in the gauntlet match at Sunday’s PPV. He joins Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Hangman Page in the match thus far.

– Fuego Del Sol made his return to AEW TV on tonight’s show. Del Sol, who has been competing on ROH TV in recent weeks, faced Strong but came up short: