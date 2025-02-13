wrestling / News

AEW ROH Global Wars Bouts Announced For Australia Taping

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW ROH Global Wars Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two ROH Global Wars matches for their taping in Australia. The company announced the following on Wednesday for the taping on February 15th:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Robbie Eagles
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners & Bandido

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Global Wars, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading