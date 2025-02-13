AEW ROH Global Wars Bouts Announced For Australia Taping

AEW has announced two ROH Global Wars matches for their taping in Australia. The company announced the following on Wednesday for the taping on February 15th:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Robbie Eagles

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners & Bandido

AEW ROH Global Wars Australia LIVE!

Sat Feb 15th | Brisbane Entertainment Centre After being blindsided on Dynamite, @bandidowrestler teams with Outrunners @TruthMagnum + @turbofloyd_ to face ROH World Champion @IAmJericho, @TheCaZXL + @bountykeith 🎟️ https://t.co/GcCUMTHjVy pic.twitter.com/VDq6h5whtQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025