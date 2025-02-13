wrestling / News
AEW ROH Global Wars Bouts Announced For Australia Taping
AEW has announced two ROH Global Wars matches for their taping in Australia. The company announced the following on Wednesday for the taping on February 15th:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Robbie Eagles
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners & Bandido
