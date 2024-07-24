wrestling / News

AEW Royal Rampage Announced For This Week’s Episode

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Royal Rampage Image Credit: AEW

In a post on twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a Royal Rampage match for this week’s episode on TNT. The winner of the match will get an AEW World title shot at Grand Slam in September. As of now, no participants have been named.

