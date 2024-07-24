AEW Royal Rampage Announced For This Week’s Episode

In a post on twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a Royal Rampage match for this week’s episode on TNT. The winner of the match will get an AEW World title shot at Grand Slam in September. As of now, no participants have been named.

Thank you all who watch AEW! This week means opportunity, excitement, emotion, + TOMORROW#AEWBloodAndGuts on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS hours from now! Then join us on TNT, THIS FRIDAY #AEWRampage for the

ROYAL RAMPAGE, winner gets a World Title shot in at Grand Slam! pic.twitter.com/rmhGXDpgBs — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 24, 2024